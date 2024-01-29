Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib: We demand implementation of resolution 1701, border demarcation with Israel

    By

    Jan 29, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Monday emphasized the quot;necessity of halting the Israeli aggression against Lebanon after demarcating the borders between the two countries,quot; noting that quot;a ceasefire in Gaza would lead to calming the situation in Lebanon.quot;

    Speaking to quot;Sky News Arabiaquot;, Bou Habib explained that quot;ceasing the fighting in southern Lebanon is difficult amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict.quot;

    quot;We demand the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and the demarcation of borders with Israel. We demand its withdrawal from the Shebaa Farms and Kkarchouba in southern Lebanon,rdquo; Bou Habib said, emphasizing that quot;if the ceasefire in Gaza stops, the escalation in southern Lebanon will also cease. However, halting fighting in southern Lebanon is challenging due to ongoing Israeli threats.quot;

    quot;Israel could build a wall on the border with Lebanon after border demarcation. Israeli attacks on Lebanon must stop before the border demarcation begins,rdquo; Bou Habib affirmed, adding, ldquo;We will enforce Resolution 1701 when Israel commits to it. We demand indirect negotiations to resolve disputed points.quot;

    Moreover, Bou Habib said that ldquo;the U.S. envoy has conveyed some ideas to us, but they are incomplete. The international community insists on a two-state solution, but there is an Israeli rejection.quot;

    By

