Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Security update: Enemy escalates shelling in southern Lebanon’s Kfarkila, Mrwahin

    By

    Jan 29, 2024 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The area of Dhour in the southern Lebanese town of Kfarkila is currently enemy under fire, as it faces bombardment with phosphorus shells. Meanwhile, Kfarkila itself is being subjected to Israeli artillery shelling, accompanied by gunfire directed towards the town.

    Additionally, the Israeli enemy targeted the Al-Azzieh hill from the direction of Kfarkila and the Deir Mimas area with two artillery shells.

    The enemy also targeted southern Lebanonrsquo;s Marwahin outskirts.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ryanair reduces profit outlook after removing flights from booking sites

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Gondola in sixty seconds: Venice installs radars on its CANALS after a series of fatal accidents

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    A conservative fix for the housing crisis is making homes cheaper and more abundant in Texas

    Jan 29, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Ryanair reduces profit outlook after removing flights from booking sites

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Gondola in sixty seconds: Venice installs radars on its CANALS after a series of fatal accidents

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    A conservative fix for the housing crisis is making homes cheaper and more abundant in Texas

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Billionaire Jeff Bezos still uses a homemade scrappy door desk from the early days of launching Amazon

    Jan 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy