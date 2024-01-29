Security update: Enemy escalates shelling in southern Lebanon’s Kfarkila, Mrwahin

NNA – The area of Dhour in the southern Lebanese town of Kfarkila is currently enemy under fire, as it faces bombardment with phosphorus shells. Meanwhile, Kfarkila itself is being subjected to Israeli artillery shelling, accompanied by gunfire directed towards the town.

Additionally, the Israeli enemy targeted the Al-Azzieh hill from the direction of Kfarkila and the Deir Mimas area with two artillery shells.

The enemy also targeted southern Lebanonrsquo;s Marwahin outskirts.nbsp;

