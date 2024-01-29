Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    Iran Denies Involvement in Jordan Drone Strike That Killed 3 American Troops

    Iran Denies Involvement in Jordan Drone Strike That Killed 3 American Troops

    Iran is seeking to distance itself from a drone attack in Jordan over the weekend which killed three American soldiers and injured dozens more, with a Tehran foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday dismissing any suggestions of involvement as “baseless.”

    President Joe Biden on Sunday unequivocally blamed the attack on “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.” He later promised that the U.S. “shall respond” to the incident which marked the first lethal strike on American forces in the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted in October.

    The U.K. similarly implicated Tehran in the attack. “We strongly condemn attacks by Iran-aligned militia groups against US forces,” British Foreign Minister David Cameron wrote on X on Sunday. “We continue to urge Iran to de-escalate in the region.”

