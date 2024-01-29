Gondola in sixty seconds: Venice installs radars on its CANALS after a series of fatal accidents

Venice is preparing to install radars on its canals after a series of fatal accidents.

Cameras will be placed along the city’s waterways and fines will be issued to boats that violate the rules after local lawmakers backed a measure to enforce the same laws that govern the region’s highways in its waterways. .

Deputy Martina Semenzato told Italian media: “The roads [of Venice] They are the canals of the lagoon, so boat traffic must be controlled more effectively.’

The city’s canals are often filled with ferries, motorboats, gondolas and other types of watercraft, especially during the peak summer season.

Boats can travel up to seven kilometers per hour in the main canals and five kilometers per hour in the smaller ones. However, speed limits are often ignored and there have been a number of fatal incidents in recent years, raising concerns about the safety of locals and tourists.

In 2019, three men were killed in a high-speed crash in the city’s lagoon and the same year large cruise ships were banned from the Giudecca canal after five tourists were injured in an accident.

In 2013, a German tourist was crushed to death when the gondola he was traveling in collided with a water bus on the Grand Canal.

In 2022, a Belgian tourist stole a water taxi and took it for a high-speed ride along the Grand Canal before police stopped him and fined him.

Regulatory loopholes in imposing fines on vessels that have violated local rules have led to a backlog of administrative disputes and an increasing number of unpaid fees.

Semenzato said the changes, which are still awaiting final parliamentary approval before they come into force, would make Venice safer and allow new technology to be used to detect those breaking speed rules.

“The amendment introduces a specific speed control camera, called Barcavelox, to monitor and record the speed of boats and vessels that navigate the canals of the lagoon city,” he said.

The speed limits will also help protect the ecosystem and architecture of Venice’s lagoon, which are at risk of being further damaged by the “wave motion” of ships passing through its waters.

Experts have warned that it affects canal walls below the waterline and damages historic buildings.

The announcement came as Venice prepared for its annual Carnevale, which begins this week and attracts millions of tourists each year.

In December, the city announced plans to further crack down on mass tourism, announcing new limits on the size of tourist groups.

Starting in June, groups will be limited to 25 people, or about half the capacity of a tour bus, and the use of loudspeakers, “which can cause confusion and disturbances,” will be prohibited, the city said in a statement.

Municipal security official Elisabetta Pesce said the policies were aimed at improving group movement through Venice’s historic center as well as the much-visited islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello.

The city previously announced plans to test a new hiker fee last year.

The rate of five euros (£4.34) per person will apply on 29 peak days between April and mid-July, including most weekends.

Its goal is to regulate crowding, encourage longer visits and improve the quality of life for Venice residents.

The U.N. cultural agency cited the impact of tourism on the fragile lagoon city as a major factor in twice considering including Venice on UNESCO’s list of endangered heritage sites.

The city escaped the first time by limiting the arrival of large cruise ships through the Giudecca Canal and again in September when it announced the implementation of the excursionist fee, which had been delayed when tourism slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now that tourism levels have returned to pre-pandemic levels, chaos in the Floating City appears to be at an all-time high.

Perhaps one of the most dangerous cases of tourists disrespecting Italy’s most treasured sites was that of two Australians touring Venice’s Grand Canal on £20,000 electric hydrofoils.

The two men were filmed making waves on the main thoroughfare in August 2022, angering tourists and locals alike.

One of the hooligans of hydrofoils, a type of aluminum board often equipped with electric propellers, was seen on his phone while traversing the canal waters.

Even the mayor of Venice targeted the two Australians, calling for them to be punished and offering a free dinner to anyone who could help identify them.