NNA -nbsp;British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was concerned about tensions in the Middle East and urged Iran to de-escalate, after an attack that killed three U.S. service members in northeastern Jordan near Syria#39;s border.

quot;We are concerned and would urge Iran to continue to de-escalate tensions in the region,quot; Sunak told broadcasters on Monday. — Reuters

