Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    News

    Kate Middleton Released From London Hospital After 14 Days

    By

    Jan 29, 2024
    Kate Middleton Released From London Hospital After 14 Days

    Kin Cheung/Pool via Reuters

    Kate Middleton is finally home after a 14-day stay in a London hospital following what the royal family called “planned” abdominal surgery.

    “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said in a statement. “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

    By

