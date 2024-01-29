Trump Tears Into UAW President: ‘Get Rid of This Dope’

Ronda Churchill/Reuters

Donald Trump’s feud with United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain shifted up a gear on Sunday with the former president calling the union boss a “STIFF” who is playing into the hands of China.

The 2024 GOP frontrunner’s screed came after Fain denounced Trump earlier in the day during an appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation. Explaining why his 400,000-member union decided to endorse President Joe Biden over Trump, Fain said Biden “stood with the American worker” while “Trump has a history of serving himself and standing for the billionaire class.”

Fain’s comments echoed similar remarks he made last week after unveiling UAW’s endorsement of Biden, calling Trump “a scab” who “stands against everything we stand for as a union, as a society.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.