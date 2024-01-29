Mikati holds series of ministerial and diplomatic meetings at Grand Serail

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, held a series of ministerial and diplomatic meetings at the Grand Serail on Monday.

In this framework, Premier Mikati met with Caretaker Minister of State for Administrative Development, Najla Riachi, with whom he discussed relevant ministry issues and its future projects.

Mikati later met with Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Abbas Halabi, over ministry related affairs.

The Prime Minister then received Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Baris Ulusoy,, with whom he discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, in addition to bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them.

The PM also received ldquo;Strong Republicrdquo; bloc MP George Okais, who said that he discussed with the Premier ldquo;affairs and demands related to the Bekaa region, especially the issue of the safety of the Dahr al-Baidar road.rdquo;

The Prime Minister also had audience respectively nbsp;with MPs Haidar Nasser and MP Jean Talouzian, over the current general situation.

nbsp;

================ L.Y