Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Mufti Derian broaches situation with Ambassador of Argentina, meets GLC delegation

    By

    Jan 29, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, on Monday welcomed at Dar Al-Fatwa, the Argentinean Ambassador to Lebanon, Maria Virginia Ruiz Quintar, with whom he discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region.

    The issue of enhancing cooperation between Dar Al Fatwa and Argentina was also discussed.

    Mufti Derian also received a delegation of the General Labor Confederation, chairednbsp;by Bechara Al-Asmar, who said on emerging that the delegation briefed the Mufti on the pressing livelihood conditions in the country.

    By

