Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Bassil expresses concerns over funding cuts to UNRWA

    Jan 29, 2024 , , , ,

    NNA – quot;Free Patriotic Movementquot; leader, Gebran Bassil, on Monday wrote on quot;Xquot; platform: quot;We fear that the decision to cut funding to UNRWA is a prelude to liquidating the Palestinian cause and making resettlement a reality in host countries. The decision deprives the agency of aiding Palestinian refugees, with catastrophic humanitarian consequences. If they intend to extend the blockade to all of the agency#39;s activities in the region, the decision will have political ramifications.quot;

