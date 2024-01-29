EU demands ‘urgent’ audit of UN Palestinian Refugee Agency

NNA -nbsp;The EU on Monday demanded an quot;urgentquot; audit of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA and said it is reviewing funding, following Israeli allegations that some staff participated in Hamas#39;s October 7 attack.

The audit must be led by European Commission-appointed experts and conducted alongside a UN investigation into the claims, commission spokesman Eric Mamer told journalists.

quot;What is absolutely clear is that these actions are urgent. They are important and they should be launched without any delay,quot; Mamer said.

The European Union is one of UNRWA#39;s top donors. — AFP

