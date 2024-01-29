Army chief broaches general situation with Colombian Ambassador, meets former MPs Association delegation

NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Monday received at his Yarzeh office, the Colombian Ambassador to Lebanon, Edwin Ostos Alfonso, with whom he discussed the general situation in the country.

Maj. Gen. Aoun later received a delegation of former MPs Association, which included Messrs. Talal Merhebi, Agob Kassarjian, Antoine Saad, Ammar Houri, and Nasser Nasrallah. The delegation offered condolences to the army commander on the passing of his mother.

The delegation also hailed quot;the role of the military institution in preserving Lebanon#39;s security and stability during the current exceptional circumstances.quot;

