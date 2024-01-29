Pope: ‘Wars destroy people and are defeat for humanity’

NNA -nbsp;quot;Wars are a disaster for the peoples and a defeat for humanity,quot; said Pope Francis, speaking to the faithful during his Sunday Angelus, as he appealed for Myanmar, the Middle East, Ukraine, and Haiti.

Focusing on Myanmar, he appealed for the facilitation of humanitarian aid and for pursuing paths of dialogue.

quot;For three years now,quot; he said, quot;the cry of pain and the noise of weapons have taken the place of the smile that characterises the people of Myanmar.quot;

Appeal for Myanmar

Given this, the Pope said, he joined his voice with that of Burmese Bishops in praying that quot;the weapons of destruction may be transformed into instruments to grow in humanity and justice.quot;

While the Pope acknowledged that peace is a journey, he invited all parties involved quot;to take steps of dialogue and to clothe themselves with understanding,quot; so that quot;the land of Myanmar may reach the goal of fraternal reconciliation.quot;

quot;Let humanitarian aid be allowed to pass through to ensure the necessities of every person,quot; he said.

Fighting in Myanmar against the military government that seized power three years ago has grown to the point that most say the country is now in a civil war.

Palestine, Israel, Ukraine

The Holy Father then turned to the Middle East, focusing on Palestine and Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues.

quot;And the same in the Middle East, Palestine and Israel, and wherever there is fighting: respect the people!quot; the Pope appealed, adding, quot;I always think in a

heartfelt way of all the victims, especially civilians, caused by the war in Ukraine.quot;

quot;Please let their cry for peace be heard: the cry of the people, who are tired of violence and want the war, which is a disaster for the peoples and a defeat for humanity, to stop!quot; — Vatican newsnbsp;

