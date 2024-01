NNA – Tyre – National News Agency correspondent reported hostile artillery shelling, targeting the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Al-Dhaira, Marwahin, and Al-Jebain.

NNA correspondent in Marjayoun reported an Israeli enemy aircraft carried out an air raid on the southern town of Taybeh.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y