NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Monday stressed during his meeting with the Ambassador of the United States of America, Lisa Johnson, that ldquo;Cutting funds to UNRWA is a historic mistake that will lead to depriving Palestinian refugees of any hope for a better life and future and will constitute a threat to regional security and to the security of host countries and donor countries alike.rdquo;

