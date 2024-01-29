Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    News

    Vivek Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With New Taylor Swift Election Conspiracy

    By

    Jan 29, 2024 , , , , ,
    Vivek Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With New Taylor Swift Election Conspiracy

    Sergio Flores/Reuters

    Vivek Ramaswamy revealed his bizarrest election conspiracy theory to date on Monday, suggesting that the NFL playoffs may be rigged in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs to give Taylor Swift more national air time ahead of an eventual endorsement of Joe Biden this fall.

    The former White House hopeful shared his dizzying theory in a post to X, responding to a post about Swift allegedly coming out as “a super liberal in 2020” all of a sudden—despite Swift having endorsed Democrats as early as 2018.

    “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month,” wrote Ramaswamy, who dropped his presidential bid this month and endorsed Donald Trump. “And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Watson Salari’s Multi-Million Dollar Real Estate Team Joins Official Brokerage (Exclusive)

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    My doctors told me that my chronic pain and fatigue were “in my head” for 34 years. In fact, I have a crippling genetic condition that left me in a wheelchair.

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Iran may not have been seeking to trigger a regional war with the drone strike that killed 3 US troops, say experts

    Jan 29, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Watson Salari’s Multi-Million Dollar Real Estate Team Joins Official Brokerage (Exclusive)

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    My doctors told me that my chronic pain and fatigue were “in my head” for 34 years. In fact, I have a crippling genetic condition that left me in a wheelchair.

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Iran may not have been seeking to trigger a regional war with the drone strike that killed 3 US troops, say experts

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is passionate about having toilets in his $2 billion arena

    Jan 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy