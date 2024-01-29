Vivek Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With New Taylor Swift Election Conspiracy

Sergio Flores/Reuters

Vivek Ramaswamy revealed his bizarrest election conspiracy theory to date on Monday, suggesting that the NFL playoffs may be rigged in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs to give Taylor Swift more national air time ahead of an eventual endorsement of Joe Biden this fall.

The former White House hopeful shared his dizzying theory in a post to X, responding to a post about Swift allegedly coming out as “a super liberal in 2020” all of a sudden—despite Swift having endorsed Democrats as early as 2018.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month,” wrote Ramaswamy, who dropped his presidential bid this month and endorsed Donald Trump. “And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.