MacKenzie Scott is Jeff Bezos’ former wife.

MacKenzie Scott sold Amazon stock worth more than $10 billion last year. Her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was finalized in 2019. Scott is worth almost $38 billion and is 35th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

MacKenzie Scott sold Amazon stock worth more than $10 billion last year.

Bloomberg first reported on the news, citing a regulatory filing.

The ex-wife of Jeff Bezos has an estimated net worth of $37.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She’s in 35th position on the list of 500 people.

Scott was married to the Amazon founder for 25 years and they have four children. Their divorce was finalized in July 2019 in a $38 billion settlement, which set off Scott’s public journey into philanthropy. Bezos is now engaged to former news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

The novelist and philanthropist has donated billions to charities since she pledged to give away her fortune by signing the Giving Pledge in 2019.

Upon signing the pledge, Scott wrote: “I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”

The billionaire launched the website Yield Giving in 2022, which details some 1,600 organizations that she’s donated $14 billion to since 2019. Scott said in a blog post last March that she donated $3.86 billion to 465 nonprofits since June 2022.

She also donated two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55 million to housing charity California Community Foundation in 2022.

Last year, Scott put out an open call from Yield Giving asking nonprofits to say why they should get a $1 million donation from a $250 million pot of cash.

“Teams on the front lines of challenges have insights no one else can offer,” she said in a statement at the time. “So there are three big headlines here in my heart: community changemakers can nominate themselves. Community changemakers get feedback from their peers. Community changemakers have a powerful role in funding decisions.”

Representatives for Scott couldn’t be reached for comment.

