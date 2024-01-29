Adam Schefter noted ‘something to keep in mind’ about Bill Belichick’s future coaching potential

Morning sports update

Bill Belichick coaching the Patriots against the Chiefs in a December 2023 matchup. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A wild card possibility for Bill Belichick: Although the NFL offseason hasn’t even officially started, most head coaching vacancies across the league have already been filled.

This came despite Bill Belichick, second on the NFL’s all-time wins list by a head coach, not getting a new job following their mutual parting ways with the Patriots. While it is still possible that Belichick could be hired by the Commanders or the Seahawks, two teams that have yet to find new coaches, speculation has begun that the veteran New England coach could end up in broadcasting.

Still, there could be a more intriguing shoe left in terms of job openings, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter explained on Sunday.

Speaking during an “NFL Countdown” segment before the championship games, Schefter mentioned an admittedly unlikely but fascinating possibility.

“I think the one thing to look at, again, people have just let it float, we’ll see, if the Chiefs were able to win the Super Bowl, could Andy Reid walk away?” —Schefter asked. “That’s always possible, and I think there are people who believe that Clark Hunt, the owner of the Chiefs, would want a veteran, experienced coach. Who has more experience and success than Bill Belichick?

“You say you will take care of the defense, [Patrick] Mahomes, take care of the offense,” Schefter added. “Very good combination.”

Before getting too far down the speculative path, Schefter emphasized the obvious: Reid is still very much the Chiefs’ head coach and has not mentioned retirement as a possibility.

“Obviously, Andy is rooted there and can train as long as he wants,” Schefter said.

With the likelihood at this point that he won’t end up leading a new team in 2024, Schefter also noted that Belichick’s name will loom over any struggling coach.

“I think if I wasn’t coaching this year, I think I would dominate the entire 2024 season,” Schefter theorized. “Every time there’s a question with the Jets or the Giants, or the Cowboys and the Eagles, well, Bill Belichick is out there. “That will keep coming up again and again.”

Trivia: Andy Reid is the Chiefs’ all-time winningest head coach. Who is second in team history?

(Answer at the end.)

Hint: He’s the only other Chiefs coach to lead Kansas City to a Super Bowl victory.

Scores and schedules:

The Chiefs and 49ers will meet in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. Both teams won their respective conference championships on Sunday in compelling matchups against the Ravens and Lions, respectively.

Tonight, the Celtics host the Pelicans at 7:30 p.m.

The Bruins return to action Tuesday at TD Garden against the Flames at 7 p.m.

New England welcomed the best freestyle skiers in the world: The inaugural edition of the Waterville Freestyle Cup took place on Friday and Saturday, with the world’s best mogul skiers converging on the New Hampshire ski area.

Rich Eisen and Julian Edelman talking about the Patriots: The longtime broadcaster and host talked about Bill Belichick and the Patriots with the former New England wide receiver.

In this day: In 1985, Larry Bird rang the buzzer to give the Celtics a dramatic 131-130 beat the Pistons. For Bird, who had 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, it was his second winning goal in the last second in as many games after Boston. 128-127 beat the Trail Blazers two days earlier.

Highlights of the day: The Ravens lost, but this incredible play by Lamar Jackson will live on in the montage of his career.

Trivia Answer: Hank Stram