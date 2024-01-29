Zaki Nassif Program presents ‘Daughters of This Aged Stream’ – A unique concert celebrating music history

NNA – The Zaki Nassif Program for Music is set to enchant audiences with a captivating concert titled quot;Daughters of This Aged Streamrdquo;.

This event, scheduled for February 1, 2024, at the American University of Beirut – AUB Assembly Hall, promises a celebration of music history through the distinctive lens of duets. The program aims to showcase the vibrancy of art and culture in Lebanon.

Known for its commitment to supporting and strengthening music education and concerts, the Zaki Nassif Program continues to assert Lebanon#39;s standing as a hub of culture, art, joy, and beauty on the global stage.

Featuring the remarkable voices of Louisa El Khoury as Soprano, Natasha Nassar as Contralto, and accompanied by the talented Olga Bolun on piano, the concert will take the audience on a journey through duets spanning from the middle-ages to the present day.

To secure your tickets for the upcoming concert, quot;Daughters of This Aged Stream,quot; presented by the Zaki Nassif Program for Music, you can purchase them at Librairie Antoine.

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========