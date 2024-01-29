Britney Spears Apologizes for Offending People—Including Justin—in Her Memoir

Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake has had a rough few months, discourse-wise, and Britney Spears, who wrote extensively about him in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, seems to sympathize with him. In an Instagram post on Sunday evening, Spears offered an olive branch to her ex-boyfriend, who dropped his first solo song in almost six years, “Selfish,” last week.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” Spears wrote, alongside a clip of Timberlake’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he, Fallon, and The Roots performed a medley of his hits using classroom instruments.

“If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” she continued. “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???”

