OAN Possibly Broke Data Privacy Laws Peddling Election Lies: Smartmatic Suit

As One America News Network peddled baseless claims of election interference after Donald Trump’s 2020 loss to Joe Biden, the president of the far-right network allegedly sent an email to a Trump campaign lawyer with an attached spreadsheet claiming to show dozens of employee passwords from Smartmatic, the technology company Trump and his allies falsely accused of engaging in voter fraud.

By allegedly forwarding an email with purported sensitive employee information, OAN’s leadership “appear to have violated data privacy laws,” which amounts to possible “criminal activity,” according to recent court filings. The filings are part of an ongoing defamation suit by Smartmatic against OAN for falsely alleging that Smartmatic’s systems handed the 2020 election to Trump’s opponent Joe Biden.

Records do not confirm whether the information OAN’s president allegedly shared with the Trump campaign was accurate, nor how he was able to access the spreadsheet if it was.

