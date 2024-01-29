Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    News

    OAN Possibly Broke Data Privacy Laws Peddling Election Lies: Smartmatic Suit

    By

    Jan 29, 2024 , , , , , ,
    OAN Possibly Broke Data Privacy Laws Peddling Election Lies: Smartmatic Suit

    Peter Zay/Getty

    As One America News Network peddled baseless claims of election interference after Donald Trump’s 2020 loss to Joe Biden, the president of the far-right network allegedly sent an email to a Trump campaign lawyer with an attached spreadsheet claiming to show dozens of employee passwords from Smartmatic, the technology company Trump and his allies falsely accused of engaging in voter fraud.

    By allegedly forwarding an email with purported sensitive employee information, OAN’s leadership “appear to have violated data privacy laws,” which amounts to possible “criminal activity,” according to recent court filings. The filings are part of an ongoing defamation suit by Smartmatic against OAN for falsely alleging that Smartmatic’s systems handed the 2020 election to Trump’s opponent Joe Biden.

    Records do not confirm whether the information OAN’s president allegedly shared with the Trump campaign was accurate, nor how he was able to access the spreadsheet if it was.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Watson Salari’s Multi-Million Dollar Real Estate Team Joins Official Brokerage (Exclusive)

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    My doctors told me that my chronic pain and fatigue were “in my head” for 34 years. In fact, I have a crippling genetic condition that left me in a wheelchair.

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Iran may not have been seeking to trigger a regional war with the drone strike that killed 3 US troops, say experts

    Jan 29, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Watson Salari’s Multi-Million Dollar Real Estate Team Joins Official Brokerage (Exclusive)

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    My doctors told me that my chronic pain and fatigue were “in my head” for 34 years. In fact, I have a crippling genetic condition that left me in a wheelchair.

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Iran may not have been seeking to trigger a regional war with the drone strike that killed 3 US troops, say experts

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is passionate about having toilets in his $2 billion arena

    Jan 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy