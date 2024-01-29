Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    News

    Ex-IRS Contractor Gets 5 Years in Prison For Leaking Trump’s Tax Docs

    By

    Jan 29, 2024 , , , , ,
    Ex-IRS Contractor Gets 5 Years in Prison For Leaking Trump’s Tax Docs

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    The former IRS contractor who leaked a slew of confidential tax documents to media outlets in 2019 and 2020, including several which belonged to then-President Donald Trump, was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison.

    Charles Littlejohn, 38, pleaded guilty to the leaks, which saw him provide Trump’s tax returns and financial data to The New York Times. He also gave thousands of other wealthy Americans’ information to nonprofit investigative outlet ProPublica.

    The leaks led to news reports that revealed how Trump and others found ways to skirt paying federal taxes—or paid very little—despite being worth billions.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    KATHRYN BATTE: Emma Hayes called for the Continental League Cup to be scrapped five years ago and her points still stand… while Nikki Doucet is named as the woman behind the transition from the WSL and Championship.

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Toxic tiaras: Thousands of rhinestone princess crowns sold on Amazon recalled because they are laced with dangerous metal linked to cancer

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    I was thrilled to live in a tiny home. But it got too expensive, and now I’m moving out.

    Jan 29, 2024

    You missed

    News

    KATHRYN BATTE: Emma Hayes called for the Continental League Cup to be scrapped five years ago and her points still stand… while Nikki Doucet is named as the woman behind the transition from the WSL and Championship.

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Toxic tiaras: Thousands of rhinestone princess crowns sold on Amazon recalled because they are laced with dangerous metal linked to cancer

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    I was thrilled to live in a tiny home. But it got too expensive, and now I’m moving out.

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Doping Scandal That Rocked Beijing Olympics Ends in Ban for Russian Skater

    Jan 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy