Ex-IRS Contractor Gets 5 Years in Prison For Leaking Trump’s Tax Docs

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The former IRS contractor who leaked a slew of confidential tax documents to media outlets in 2019 and 2020, including several which belonged to then-President Donald Trump, was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison.

Charles Littlejohn, 38, pleaded guilty to the leaks, which saw him provide Trump’s tax returns and financial data to The New York Times. He also gave thousands of other wealthy Americans’ information to nonprofit investigative outlet ProPublica.

The leaks led to news reports that revealed how Trump and others found ways to skirt paying federal taxes—or paid very little—despite being worth billions.

