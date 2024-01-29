Toxic tiaras: Thousands of rhinestone princess crowns sold on Amazon recalled because they are laced with dangerous metal linked to cancer

12,440 Yaomiao Children’s Silver Rhinestone Tiaras Recalled

The wreaths were sold on Amazon between January 2021 and November 2023.

Thousands of rhinestone tiaras have been recalled because they exceed limits for lead, a toxic metal linked to cancer.

The princess crowns were sold on Amazon by LordRoadS, who recalled 12,440 Yaomiao children’s silver rhinestone tiaras because the rhinestones contain levels of lead that “exceed the federal ban on lead content.”

The tiaras, made in China, were sold in sets of four, including tiaras with blue, purple and clear rhinestones, but only the silver tiaras with red gems were recalled.

Lead is toxic to people of all ages, but can be especially harmful to children. Most children do not have obvious symptoms, so it is important for exposed children to be tested for lead levels in their blood.

Short-term exposure to lead can cause symptoms including headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia, the FDA said.

Prolonged exposure can cause additional symptoms, such as lethargy, weight loss, constipation, and difficulty breathing.

Heavy metals like lead can get into food products through soil, air, water, or industrial processes, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Lead exposure can seriously harm children’s health, causing damage to the brain and nervous system and slower growth and development.

There is no known safe level of lead exposure, the AAP said.

Lead may also be linked to cancer. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has classified lead as a probable human carcinogen, while the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said lead and its compounds are “reasonably anticipated” to be carcinogenic. humans, which means they can cause cancer in people.

Experts believe that about 2.5 percent of children under five have been exposed to dangerous levels of lead.

As a result, they may have problems with slower growth, learning, behavior, hearing, and speech. The effects of lead exposure can be permanent.

Lead is toxic to children above approximately 10 mcg/dl. It’s unclear exactly how much lead the tiaras contained.

Lead poisoning occurs when lead builds up in the body, usually over months or years.

Even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems. Signs of lead poisoning do not occur until dangerous amounts have accumulated.

TO study published last year A study by researchers at Florida State University found that lead poisoning has deprived Americans of 2.6 IQ points each on average, usually due to gasoline.