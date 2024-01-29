Nicki Minaj vs. Megan The Stallion Diss Track Beef Keeps Getting Uglier

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN/Gotham/Getty Images

There’s nothing more juicily traditional in rap music than a good old fashioned feud, but this weekend, fans of both Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj were awed by the latter’s voluminous social media attacks against the former; a barrage of verbal barbs that were precipitated by a few well-deployed lyrics and many years of simmering tension.

On Friday, Megan, who’s begun dropping excellent singles from her upcoming, snake-themed project (she’s in her Reputation era), released “Hiss,” in which she raps, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law. I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

Megan’s Law, otherwise referred to as the New York Sex Offender Registration Act, requires convicted sex offenders to register with the state.

