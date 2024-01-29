Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    Nicki Minaj vs. Megan The Stallion Diss Track Beef Keeps Getting Uglier

    Nicki Minaj vs. Megan The Stallion Diss Track Beef Keeps Getting Uglier

    There’s nothing more juicily traditional in rap music than a good old fashioned feud, but this weekend, fans of both Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj were awed by the latter’s voluminous social media attacks against the former; a barrage of verbal barbs that were precipitated by a few well-deployed lyrics and many years of simmering tension.

    On Friday, Megan, who’s begun dropping excellent singles from her upcoming, snake-themed project (she’s in her Reputation era), released “Hiss,” in which she raps, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law. I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

    Megan’s Law, otherwise referred to as the New York Sex Offender Registration Act, requires convicted sex offenders to register with the state.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

