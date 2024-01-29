Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney pens amusing sick note for fan desperate to watch League Two side’s FA Cup clash against Blackburn tonight: “They’ve got a funny cough or something!”

A fan reached out to McElhenney because they need to work during tonight’s game.

McElhenney has written a funny sick note to excuse them from work

Hollywood star and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney penned a funny sick note for a fan waiting to watch tonight’s FA Cup clash against Blackburn Rovers.

The League Two side will be looking to spring a big surprise at Ewood Park, but one fan risks missing out due to work commitments.

They approached McElhenney, Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham for help on Monday?’

McElhenney was delighted to do so, as he responded with a letter saying: ‘To whom it may concern, @WrexhamCanada is excused from work on Monday 29 January 2024.

They have a funny cough or something. If that’s not enough of an excuse, let’s go with the flu.

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney penned a funny sick note for a fan hoping to watch tonight’s game against Blackburn.

‘Wouldn’t you hate getting infected if they showed up to work in those conditions? They are authorized to return on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

‘Oh, I think that was the day after the Wrexham game. A strange moment. Best wishes, Dr. McElhenney.

‘(Don’t Google my credentials, just trust me. I’m a real doctor.)’

A win over Blackburn would represent another big step forward for Wrexham under the ownership of McElhenney and Reynolds.

Wrexham have gone from strength to strength under McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds and will be hoping to pull off a big upset in the cup tonight.

Since the pair took over the club in November 2020, Wrexham have returned to the Football League and are on course for back-to-back promotions.

They currently sit second in League Two, five points behind leaders Stockport and with a game in hand.

Wrexham can also take inspiration from another lower league club looking for a big cup win, after Maidstone United stunned Ipswich at Portman Road on Saturday to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

A win for Wrexham would set them up for a delightful last 16 clash against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.