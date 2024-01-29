Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    PICTURED: 24-year-old female soldier killed in Iranian-backed drone attack on US base in Jordan along with two other troops

    By Rachel Bowman for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 1:50 PM EST, January 29, 2024 | Updated: 1:58 PM EST, January 29, 2024

    One of the US soldiers killed in a suicide drone attack on a US base in Jordan has been identified as Kennedy Specialist Ladon Sanders.

    Saturday night’s drone attack hit a base in the northeastern part of the country known as Tower 42, near the border with Syria, leaving three people dead and at least 34 others injured.

    Relatives of the 24-year-old Waycross, Georgia, native confirmed that Sanders was one of the soldiers killed in the attack, it reported. Fox 5 Atlanta. The other two have not yet been identified.

    The Waycross government said on Facebook: “The city is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kennedy Ladon Sanders, who gave his life in service to our country.”

    ‘We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. In honor of his sacrifice, the City has lowered our flags to half-mast today. We are also working on additional ways to pay tribute to Kennedy and his service.”

    “Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

    One of the US soldiers killed in a suicide drone attack on a US base in Jordan has been identified as Kennedy Ladon Sanders (pictured)

