Iranian Assassin Recruited Hells Angel Members to Murder Defectors in U.S., Feds Say

Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

The leader of a transnational Iranian assassination network recruited a “full-patch” Hells Angel to organize the murder of two defectors now living in Maryland, at the direction of the Islamic Republic’s feared Ministry of Intelligence and Security, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Accused narcotics trafficker Naji Ibrahim Sharifi-Zindashti, aka “Big Guy,” has carried out “numerous acts of… repression including assassinations and kidnappings across multiple jurisdictions in an attempt to silence the Iranian regime’s perceived critics,” according to the feds. In a four-count indictment unsealed Monday, prosecutors say Zindashti, 49, agreed to pay $350,000, plus $20,000 to cover expenses, to Canadian outlaw biker Damion Patrick John Ryan, 43, and 29-year-old Adam Richard Pearson, an “affiliate” member of the Angels, for the hit.

Pearson, who is also Canadian, vowed to “make [an] example” of one of the victims by blowing his head clean off his body, according to the indictment.

