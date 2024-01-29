Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    News

    Far-Right Snowflakes Are Terrified of the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift

    By

    Jan 29, 2024 , , , , ,
    Far-Right Snowflakes Are Terrified of the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    The paranoid style of the “red-pilled” right was on full display after the Kansas City Chiefs upset the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game Sunday night—and the alpha male “fuck your feelings” crowd began to collectively imagine a Deep State bogeyman everywhere, even among the most macho and violent of team sports (not to mention their own 13-year-old daughter’s Spotify).

    In case you missed it, not only is Taylor Swift an FBI and Pentagon psy-op, the Deep State is also rigging the NFL to make one the world’s most famous entertainers and her already-Hall of Fame-bound boyfriend, Travis Kelce, “artificially” famous.

    Think I’m making this up—or just “nut picking” the rantings of a few obscure randos in the fever swamps of the right? This crazy conspiracy is quickly gaining steam. Take Vivek Ramaswamy, for example. In response to Pizzagate pusher Jack Posobiec, the failed presidential candidate tweeted, “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall…”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gunman’s Special Needs Daughter Hid From Father in Home to Survive Calif. Murder-Suicide | VIDEO

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    BREAKING: Suspects Arrested After 6 Dead Bodies Found in Mojave Desert in California

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Alyssa Milano’s Controversial GoFundMe Campaign Surpasses $10,000 Fundraising Goal Even as Fans Troll the Billionaire Actress for Asking Them to Donate

    Jan 29, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Gunman’s Special Needs Daughter Hid From Father in Home to Survive Calif. Murder-Suicide | VIDEO

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    BREAKING: Suspects Arrested After 6 Dead Bodies Found in Mojave Desert in California

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Alyssa Milano’s Controversial GoFundMe Campaign Surpasses $10,000 Fundraising Goal Even as Fans Troll the Billionaire Actress for Asking Them to Donate

    Jan 29, 2024
    News

    Chaos in commute after teenager is hit by train

    Jan 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy