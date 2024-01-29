Far-Right Snowflakes Are Terrified of the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

The paranoid style of the “red-pilled” right was on full display after the Kansas City Chiefs upset the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game Sunday night—and the alpha male “fuck your feelings” crowd began to collectively imagine a Deep State bogeyman everywhere, even among the most macho and violent of team sports (not to mention their own 13-year-old daughter’s Spotify).

In case you missed it, not only is Taylor Swift an FBI and Pentagon psy-op, the Deep State is also rigging the NFL to make one the world’s most famous entertainers and her already-Hall of Fame-bound boyfriend, Travis Kelce, “artificially” famous.

Think I’m making this up—or just “nut picking” the rantings of a few obscure randos in the fever swamps of the right? This crazy conspiracy is quickly gaining steam. Take Vivek Ramaswamy, for example. In response to Pizzagate pusher Jack Posobiec, the failed presidential candidate tweeted, “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall…”

Read more at The Daily Beast.