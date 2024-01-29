Chaos in commute after teenager is hit by train

A teenager has been hit by a train at St Peter’s station in Sydney’s south, causing commuter chaos.

Sydney’s train network has been thrown into chaos after a teenager was struck in the early hours of the morning.

It is understood a teenager has suffered head injuries after being punched at St Peter’s station in Sydney’s south before 6am on Tuesday.

The incident has caused major delays across the network as emergency services treat the teenager at the scene.

Trains between Sydenham and Redfern have been completely halted, affecting all passengers on the T4 Eastern Suburbs and Illawarra Line.

Please allow sufficient extra travel time due to an incident requiring emergency services in Sint-Pieters. Some trains will be stopped at platforms while this incident is ongoing. If possible, postpone your trip or consider using other public transportation nearby. pic.twitter.com/WQT5oXXKo4 — T4 Sydney Trains (@T4SydneyTrains) January 29, 2024

The incident has also affected the T3 Bankstown Line and the SCO South Coast Line.

The T8 Airport South Line, SHL Southern Highlands Line and HUN Hunter lines are not affected.

Sydney Trains is urging commuters to allow extra travel time.

“Some trains will be held back on platforms as long as this incident continues,” it said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Postpone your trips if possible or consider using other public transport nearby.”

Trains are expected to be delayed throughout the morning, with shuttle services running between Hurstville and Cronulla.

Replacement buses will be arranged between Redfern and Sydenham.

“The T3, T4 and South Coast lines are not currently running and replacement buses are currently being arranged,” a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.

