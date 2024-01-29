Alyssa Milano’s Controversial GoFundMe Campaign Surpasses $10,000 Fundraising Goal Even as Fans Troll the Billionaire Actress for Asking Them to Donate

Alyssa Milano’s controversial GoFundMe campaign has surpassed its fundraising goal, despite fans trolling the actress for asking them to donate.

The Charmed star Milano, 51, organized the online fundraiser herself under her married name Alyssa Bugliari, asking for $10,000 in donations for her 12-year-old son’s baseball team trip; She then shared it with her 3.4 million followers on X.

Fans widely mocked the post, flooding her responses with memes, including one that said the actress “identifies as poor” when it comes time to pay the bills.

After receiving backlash, Milano defended herself on monthly installments.

He added: ‘The kids also fundraise themselves – car washes, movie nights and lots of other fun things! Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the gofundme! You have made things easier for these children and their families.

Alyssa and her husband Dave Bugliari married in 2009 and in addition to their 12-year-old son Milo, they also have a nine-year-old daughter named Elizabella.

The fundraiser has now reached $11,260 and Milano took to social media to thank those who donated amid the “vitriol.”

She wrote: ‘Thank you to everyone who donated. Team Milo’s #gofundme has reached its goal for #Cooperstown. “I really appreciate your donations in the midst of the vitriol.”

Milano is married to Hollywood power broker David Bugliari, 43, who used to be co-head of CAA’s film department.

He posted the GoFundMe on X on Thursday and wrote: ‘My son’s baseball team is raising money for his trip to Cooperstown. Any amount would be greatly appreciated.’

Criticism poured in on social media, including from one X user who wrote: “I’m sure he’s getting waste as we speak.”

‘Why doesn’t Alyssa Milano pay for the entire team’s trip herself?’ wrote another. ‘Why is she asking for money from people who can barely buy food?’

Another social media user wondered: ‘Do the rich really completely lose touch with reality?’ You have people living paycheck to paycheck helping your child. ‘What the hell has happened to us!’

DailyMail.com spotted Milano driving his fully loaded and customized 2023 electric Porsche Taycan 4S on Saturday, worth an estimated $200,000.

For his part, Milano has defended his GoFundMe saying that he has donated to the team, buying uniforms and paying fees to children who are in financial need.

—Are you a rich Hollywood actress asking for money for your son? snapped a user X. “Pay it yourself, bastard.”

‘#AlyssaMilano would like to know if people could also donate to pay for her toilet paper and possibly her snacks,’ wrote another.

Another X user wrote: “Alyssa Milano when it’s time to pay the bill,” with a gif of Chris Rock joking on stage: “I identify as poor.”

Milano also had defenders, like one who argued about X: ‘Why would the other parents expect her to pay for all the team stuff?’ The kids need to raise money, she thought she was helping.’

One of her followers wrote in their response: “It’s unreal, immediately, just because you’re an actress, people think you have to finance everything.” There is nothing wrong with you doing this. It’s a great example for kids to see you as Alyssa the mom, not Alyssa the actress. This world is invaded by Karens!’

After receiving backlash, Milano defended herself on X, telling her followers that she had paid for “the uniforms for the entire team and the coaches” herself.

Milano, pictured with her son Milo, added: “The kids also do fundraising themselves – car washes, movie nights and lots of other fun things!”

The GoFundMe was launched with a goal of $10,000, of which more than $7,000 had been raised by Friday morning, the day after Milano’s controversial X post.

Social media commenters quickly began criticizing her, wondering why a famous actress would feel the need to ask regular people for money.

“I know,” Milano responded. “And I would if I could.”

The actress is not listed among the named donors on the GoFundMe page, although several of the donations were anonymous.

In reference to that detail, one donor donated five dollars to the baseball trip under the username DoesntAlyssa HaveEnoughMoney.

She and her family live in a $2.5 million, five-bedroom home in an upscale gated community in Bell Canyon, about 20 miles north of Los Angeles.

Milano, the celebrity who popularized Tarana Burke’s “Me Too” slogan in Hollywood, is frequently ridiculed for her left-wing political interventions.

In 2018, he attended a gun control rally where an NRA member confronted his security guard, asked if he was armed, received no response, and was escorted from the venue.

In September 2020, after openly supporting the “defund the police” movement, she and her husband were accused of calling 911 for what she allegedly believed was an armed stalker on their property.

Authorities responded to the area, including seven Ventura County Sheriff’s vehicles, a K-9 unit and a police helicopter.

It later emerged that the gunman was actually a “neighborhood teenager with a BB gun shooting at squirrels,” according to a neighbor who spoke to DailyMail.com.

Milano adamantly denied making the initial 911 call, insisting that a neighbor of his had, in fact, been the first to call authorities.

His denial was backed up by a sheriff’s office spokesperson, who confirmed that the original caller was “not related to Alyssa Milano.”

However, Milano admitted in a statement to Fox News that, after the neighbor made the first call, her husband telephoned the first responders to “check when the police would arrive.”

During the same year, she was mocked online for posting a video in which she used a detangling brush in her wet hair and caused some of the hair to come out, an occurrence she attributed to contracting COVID-19.