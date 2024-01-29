BREAKING: Suspects Arrested After 6 Dead Bodies Found in Mojave Desert in California

Authorities have arrested multiple individuals in relation to the deaths of six individuals discovered in an isolated area of the Mojave Desert within San Bernardino County. Further information will be disclosed during a press briefing slated for 5 p.m. local time.

Last Tuesday evening, six people were discovered dead near a minivan and SUV on an unpaved road in the high desert of San Bernardino County, California.

Around 8 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an area close to Highway 395 in El Mirage, approximately 35 miles east of Lancaster, for a wellness check. The bodies of six people were found on or near a dirt road, which remained cordoned off by yellow crime scene tape for several hours.

Authorities first reported five bodies at the scene. However, a sixth body was located later on Wednesday. Information regarding the identities, including gender and age have not been made public.

