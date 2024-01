Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. military has identified the three U.S. troops killed by an Iran-backed drone strike in Jordan over the weekend.

The one-way attack killed Sergeant William Rivers 46, Specialist Kennedy Sanders, 24, and Specialist Breonna Moffett, 23, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday.

They worked for the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, and 926th Engineer Brigade, in Fort Moore, Georgia.

