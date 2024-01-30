Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    News

    Judge Slaps Down Alex Murdaugh’s Bid for a New Trial

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , ,
    Judge Slaps Down Alex Murdaugh’s Bid for a New Trial

    Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    A South Carolina judge on Monday denied Alex Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial over claims a court clerk tampered with the jury that convicted him of murder last year.

    Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal, who took over the case last month, ruled against him after an evidentiary hearing into allegations that Colleton County court clerk Becky Hill’s comments swayed the 12-person jury to convict Murdaugh, a verdict that resulted in the disgraced former lawyer’s life prison sentence.

    The decision means Murdaugh will not get a do-over for what’s been dubbed the “trial of the century,” a shocking twist in the made-for-TV saga of the once-powerful Lowcountry family.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Family Dollar Worker Sentenced to 35 Years For Emptying Magazine Into Shoplifter

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Plumes of smoke rise as fire rages in northern Colombia

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Ashley Benson shows off her belly while appearing topless for Ladygunn magazine: ‘Being a mother is going to change everything’

    Jan 30, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Family Dollar Worker Sentenced to 35 Years For Emptying Magazine Into Shoplifter

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Plumes of smoke rise as fire rages in northern Colombia

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Ashley Benson shows off her belly while appearing topless for Ladygunn magazine: ‘Being a mother is going to change everything’

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    DOJ charged an Iranian operative with hiring Hells Angels bikers for assassinations in the US

    Jan 30, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy