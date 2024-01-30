Judge Slaps Down Alex Murdaugh’s Bid for a New Trial

Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A South Carolina judge on Monday denied Alex Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial over claims a court clerk tampered with the jury that convicted him of murder last year.

Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal, who took over the case last month, ruled against him after an evidentiary hearing into allegations that Colleton County court clerk Becky Hill’s comments swayed the 12-person jury to convict Murdaugh, a verdict that resulted in the disgraced former lawyer’s life prison sentence.

The decision means Murdaugh will not get a do-over for what’s been dubbed the “trial of the century,” a shocking twist in the made-for-TV saga of the once-powerful Lowcountry family.

