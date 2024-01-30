Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Arrests Made After 6 Bodies Discovered in Grisly Mojave Desert Slaying

    San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced arrests made in relation to the six bodies discovered in a desolate part of California’s Mojave Desert last week.

    The sheriff’s office has not provided details on how the people died, nor any identifying details about the victims. At the scene, aerial footage was so graphic that some local news stations blurred the images on air.

    Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies at a dirt crossing in El Mirage, a city about 100 miles outside of Los Angeles, near Highway 395 late Tuesday night while responding to a wellness check. The sixth body was found the next morning. Mara Rodriguez, the Public Information Officer for the sheriff’s office, said after the discovery that the area was so remote that the office had to enlist the help of California Highway Patrol’s Aviation Division.

