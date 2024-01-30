How to find this dreamy natural swimming spot with a beautiful waterfall hidden just outside Sydney

<!–

Adventurers have discovered a beautiful waterfall and swimming spot in the middle of the bush.

Jingga Pool is the perfect place to cool off with a refreshing dip while exploring the Jingga Hiking Trail in Dharawal National Park.

Visitors must take a short but moderately challenging walk to get to the dreamy pool, which is located just an hour and 15 minutes southwest of Sydney’s city center.

The picturesque swimming hole is surrounded by rugged bushland and towering trees that provide relief from the sun.

The water flows along a rocky edge to the pool below, which is lined with smooth boulders, giving travelers plenty of places to relax.

Swimmers have a choice of two pools to take a dip in: the shallow upper section above the waterfall or the deeper, larger pool at the bottom.

The hidden gem is easy to find at the end of the 1.8 mile wake trail, which takes about half an hour to walk there and back and starts at the car park at the end of Victoria Road at Wedderburn.

Those keen to visit are warned to be careful as the track has steep and slippery sections.

Visitors have said the arduous walk was ‘worth it’ to experience the magical forest pool, with one photo saying ‘doesn’t do it justice’.

‘Absolutely beautiful swimming spot. Water was clear and fresh. The waterfall is not big, but it is very powerful when you swim under it,” said one traveler.

‘The walk down is quite steep and very rocky, so wear sturdy shoes. Walking back up is a killer, but worth it.’

‘It’s definitely at the top of my favorite wild swimming spots and is definitely worth a visit if you’re not afraid of a bit of hard work on the way out!’ another wrote.