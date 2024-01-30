Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Amelia Earhart’s Lost Plane May Have Been Found, Says Man Who Spent $11 Million to Fund Search | VIDEO

    LOS ANGELES (NBC News) – A pilot and explorer who embarked on an $11 million-expedition at sea believes he has solved one of the world’s greatest mysteries: the final resting place of Amelia Earhart’s plane that vanished in 1937. His team reviewed sonar data in December caught by an under-water drone from his research voyage and found a startling image: a blurry plane-like shape Romeo believes is Earhart’s twin engine Lockheed 10-E Electra.

     

