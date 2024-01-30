Plumes of smoke rise as fire rages in northern Colombia

Plumes of smoke filled the air in Boyaca, Colombia, as a wildfire spread through vegetation on mountain slopes on Sunday, January 28. According to local news reports, the fire broke out between two municipalities: Samaca and Cucaita. According to reports citing the commander of the Samaca Fire Department, high temperatures and strong winds caused the fire to spread quickly. The chief said firefighters from other municipalities were on their way to help extinguish the flames. Instagram user @lisetgr recorded this video and posted it to her Instagram story. Credit: @lisetgr via Storyful