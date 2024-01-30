Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    Fani Willis' Special Prosecutor Wants Divorce Filings Kept Quiet

    A Georgia special prosecutor in Donald Trump’s election interference case is seeking a protective order of his ongoing divorce case filings amid allegations that he had a personal relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

    Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson last week ordered filings in the matrimonial battle between Nathan Wade and his estranged wife, Joycelyn, to be unsealed. In a motion last week first reported by Lawfare, Wade’s lawyers asked the court to enter a protective order on certain filings because of the “sensitive nature of the parties’ financial information and documents.”

    A hearing is set for Wednesday, where Wade could be forced to take the stand and answer questions about his alleged relationship with Willis, who hired him to investigate whether Trump and his allies interfered with the 2020 election. After hearing from Wade, Thompson will rule on a motion for Willis to testify in the divorce case.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

