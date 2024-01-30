Slezak confirmed his daughter’s death on Monday via his website.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Davies played the teenage version of her mother’s character, Victoria ‘Viki’ Lord, on the popular ABC soap opera.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

One Life to Live star Amanda Davies has died aged 42.

Davies played the teenage version of her real-life mother Erika Slezak’s character, Victoria ‘Viki’ Lord, on the popular ABC soap opera.

The Daytime Emmy-winning actress, 77, confirmed her daughter’s death on Monday via her website, sharing that the star passed away “very suddenly.”

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter, Amanda Elizabeth Davies, who died very suddenly,” the message read. “The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time.”

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

One Life to Live star Amanda Davies (right) has died aged 42; She is pictured with her mother, soap opera legend Erika Slezak, 77, in 2011.

Davies is survived by his mother, actor father Brian Davies, 85, and brother Michael, 43.

Slezak welcomed Amanda with Brian in 1981. He is known for his roles in American Gigolo, Convoy, and The Age of Innocence.

Slezak played Viki on One Life To Live from 1971 until the television end in 2012.

He won a record six Daytime Emmy Awards during his time on the show.

Slezak is the daughter of Walter Slezak, a Tony-winning actor famous for starring in Alfred Hitchcock’s Lifeboat.

His daughter Amanda later played the character in several flashbacks in 2002 and 2013, when the show was revived as a web series.

This is the second death to affect the cast of One Life To Live in less than two months.

Actor Kamar de los Reyes, who played police officer Antonio Vega, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 56, after a battle with cancer.

The Daytime Emmy-winning actress confirmed her daughter’s death on Monday, sharing that the star passed away “very suddenly”; She is seen at the annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 1995.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed; Erika in the photo with Amanda