Priest Among 4 Killed in Palm Bay, Florida Massacre; Gunman’s Motive Unknown

Tragedy struck in Palm Bay, Florida, resulting in the loss of four lives, including retired priest Father Robert “Bob” Hoeffner and a man accused of injuring two police officers during a shootout at a family birthday celebration, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Brandon Kapas, 24, engaged in a confrontation with Palm Bay police officers on Sunday afternoon following a disturbance at his family’s home, according to police reports. During his attempt to flee, Kapas allegedly shot and wounded two officers, officials stated.

As additional officers rushed to the scene, Kapas purportedly shot and killed his grandfather, William Kapas, who was trying to intervene, police reported. Subsequently, law enforcement fatally shot Brandon Kapas, police said. A family member told officers that Kapas was armed, and investigators later discovered what they described as an arsenal, containing multiple rifles and handguns, in a vehicle driven by Kapas. Police did not immediately reveal a potential motive for the shooting.

The wounded officers were expected to recuperate. Detectives later discovered the bodies of a retired priest and his sister at their residence after tracing the registration of the vehicle utilized by Kapas, officials said.

Police suspect that Robert Hoeffner, a retired priest associated with the St. Joseph Catholic Community, and his sister, Sally Hoeffner, were killed shortly before Kapas visited his grandfather’s residence for the birthday gathering. Hoeffner retired from his duties in 2016 after serving at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Palm Bay detectives stated they were working to ascertain the connection between Kapas and his victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

