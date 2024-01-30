Taylor Swift is Already the Star of Super Bowl LVIII—Sorry, Usher

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Taylor Swift is reportedly headed to the Super Bowl, and it’s unclear whether the NFL, or the United States of America as a general viewing public, is truly prepared.

Tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a crucial AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. And not only did the Chiefs come out on top, but Kelce himself dove into the end zone for a receiving touchdown in the opening minutes of the game, prompting the cameras to cut to yet another shot of Swift in the stands, jubilantly celebrating her boyfriend’s undeniable dominance.

Read more at The Daily Beast.