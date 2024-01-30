Taylor Swift is Already the Star of Super Bowl LVIII—Sorry, Usher

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Taylor Swift is reportedly headed to the Super Bowl, and it’s unclear whether the NFL, or the United States of America as a general viewing public, is truly prepared.
Tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a crucial AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. And not only did the Chiefs come out on top, but Kelce himself dove into the end zone for a receiving touchdown in the opening minutes of the game, prompting the cameras to cut to yet another shot of Swift in the stands, jubilantly celebrating her boyfriend’s undeniable dominance.