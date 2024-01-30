Inspiring backstory of Australian of the Year’s face as he claimed the title – and it has nothing to do with his terminal cancer

An inspirational professor who was named Australian of the Year suffered a catastrophic cycling accident just days before the ceremony, leaving him battered and bruised.

But Professor Richard Scolyer AO showed little sign of his painful ordeal as he collected his award last Thursday and gave a moving speech to the nation about the dangers of melanoma.

Prof. Scolyer and his colleague Professor Georgina Long AO from the University of Sydney were honored for their work on treatments for the disease, which in its advanced form was fatal just a decade ago.

The award was especially poignant as Professor Scolyer was diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer last year.

He has selflessly offered himself as a test subject for groundbreaking research in an effort to help save brain cancer victims in the future.

But when Professor Scolyer took the stage, he had nasty red sores down one side of his face and a swollen cheek.

It was the only visible sign that he had been severely beaten.

Professor Georgina Long AO and Professor Richard Scolyer AO (pictured together) have been jointly named Australian of the Year

Professor Scolyer had fallen over the handles of his bicycle while on his way to a parkrun in Sydney on Saturday January 20, just five days before the awards ceremony.

The professor was bloodied and bruised, had a cut on his face and pain in his neck, but he continued with his day and ran the five kilometers in 27 minutes.

He wasn’t as fast as usual, but he finds exercise and training for triathalons a good way to escape the pressure of his daily work and constant treatment.

On Monday he announced that he had started his eleventh course of immunotherapy after recovering from the crash.

“No exercise all week after the bike accident last Saturday,” he said.

“Still on a high after last week’s Australian of the Year events.”

Professor Long and Professor Scolyer, co-directors of the Melanoma Institute, warned all Australians ahead of Australia Day in their acceptance speech.

The University of Sydney researchers jointly received the award from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the 2024 awards held in Canberra on Thursday evening.

‘Unfortunately, everyone knows someone with melanoma. It is as Aussie as our golden beaches and vast plains,” Prof Scolyer told the crowd.

‘We are the gold medalists for melanoma, but this is not a gold medal to be proud of. In most cases, melanoma can be prevented with sun-safe behavior and prevention is always better than cure.

“But tomorrow, thousands of Aussies will be enjoying the sun and working on their tans. Or as we see it, the brewing of their melanomas.

‘When it comes to tanning, we swim outside the flags. A tan is skin cells that have been damaged by excessive exposure to UV rays from the sun.

‘There’s nothing healthy about getting a tan, nothing. Our bronzed Australian culture is actually killing us.

‘So we call on advertisers and social media influencers: stop glamorizing tanning. Or use it to sell, advertise or entertain. And to our fellow Australians, if you see it, shout it out and demand change.”

The cancer experts have developed a number of leading treatments based on leading research in immunotherapy.

Professors Long and Scolyer’s groundbreaking treatment approach activates the patient’s immune system – unlike surgery and chemotherapy or radiotherapies – meaning the malignant condition can now be cured.

The two professors have developed a series of world-first treatments based on their breakthroughs in the field of melanoma.

He then became the world’s first brain cancer patient to receive combination immunotherapy prior to surgery, while also receiving doses of a personalized vaccine to fight the tumor.

Even though the experimental therapy posed a risk to Professor Scolyer’s own life, it was through this treatment that the pair furthered the understanding of brain cancer for the benefit of future patients.

Although the cancer has not yet been completely cured, recent brain scans have shown positive results, with no signs of a recurrence of the glioblastoma after eight months of treatment.

Professor Scolyer has also shared his progress and unorthodox treatment process on social media, generating widespread public interest.