    E. Jean Carroll Dishes on the Most Surprising Thing About Trump Case

    

    

    

    After winning an $83.3 million defamation verdict against Donald Trump, writer E. Jean Carroll revealed Monday what surprised her about her experience during the trial which saw her testify in front of the man who had sexually assaulted her: that Trump, ultimately, “was nothing.”

    On MSNBC, Carroll spoke with Rachel Maddow, who had previously interviewed Carroll following her first court victory against Trump, and after the former president continued to defame her during a CNN town hall last May. Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said at the time that they would indeed be considering suing Trump once more.

    Eight months later, Carroll reflected on last week’s outcome.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

