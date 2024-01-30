Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    News

    WATCH: Travis and Taylor Definitely Said ‘I Love You’ to Each Other

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , , , ,
    WATCH: Travis and Taylor Definitely Said ‘I Love You’ to Each Other

    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Taylor Swift is off the bleachers—and onto the field at Maryland’s M&T Bank Stadium, where she was ready to pack on the PDA with boyfriend Travis Kelce on Sunday. So ready, in fact, that some eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be the Cruel Summer songstress and her tight end swapping blink-and-you’ll-miss-it declarations of love amid the hullabaloo.

    Swift was among the throng of Chiefs Kingdom denizens who swarmed the field in the aftermath of Kansas City’s AFC Championship win. Making her way over to Kelce, she was immediately swept up in his embrace, sharing a hug and several kisses. This exchange of affection was celebrated by fans everywhere, including the NFL’s official X account, which couldn’t help but add heart emojis to the clips it shared.

    In one of those clips, Kelce is mic’d, and can be heard clearly calling out to Swift. “Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys,” he says. Then, as their hug muffles him slightly, Kelce says, “I love you. So much it’s not funny.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Blinken warns Ukraine’s gains could be reversed without more US aid

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    The Dunkley by-election will be a ‘key test’ for the major parties

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Elite Navy diver Paul de Gelder made headlines around the world when he was attacked by a bull shark in Sydney Harbor in 2009… and you won’t believe what he’s doing now

    Jan 30, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Blinken warns Ukraine’s gains could be reversed without more US aid

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    The Dunkley by-election will be a ‘key test’ for the major parties

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Elite Navy diver Paul de Gelder made headlines around the world when he was attacked by a bull shark in Sydney Harbor in 2009… and you won’t believe what he’s doing now

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Seth Meyers: Even Fox News Wants Trump to ‘Shut Up’

    Jan 30, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy