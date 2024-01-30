Tragedy when young tradie dies in a horrific accident while working in Engadine, Sydney

<!–

A young trader has died after being electrocuted and falling from a roof while working in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a butcher’s shop in Engadin, in the south of the city, at around 11.40am on Tuesday after reports that one of two men working on a roof-mounted air conditioner had been injured.

A man in his 20s tragically died at the scene, while a second man, in his 60s, was treated by paramedics and is recovering.

It is understood the older man attempted to give the junior tradie first aid and CPR before paramedics arrived.

Safework NSW has been notified and is investigating the incidents.

The police are also monitoring the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“As investigations continue, anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Sutherland Shire Police Area Command,” a statement from NSW Police said.