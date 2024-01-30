Coalition ‘across the shop’ on phase three tax cuts: Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the coalition has “an eye on everything” when it comes to their position on the government’s changes to implement three tax cuts. Mr Albanese claimed the coalition is “addicted to saying no to everything”. “They’re all over the shop, aren’t they, that’s the truth and we have a plan that we’re going to put before the parliament of every Australian taxpayer, to get a tax cut,” Albanese said on Tuesday. “And we know the coalition talks a lot about pressure on the cost of living, but they all vote against it. “They are so addicted to saying no to everything that… the first reaction was to say they were going to fight it and they were against it, they didn’t know what it was, it was before the announcement.

