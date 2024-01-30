MSNBC Host Joy Reid Sorry After Being Caught Dropping F-Bomb on Air

MSNBC

MSNBC’s Joy Reid apologized Monday for cursing on a hot mic during her broadcast of The ReidOut—the latest instance of a news anchor making a regrettable choice.

During a segment on how Republicans are responding to proposed border legislation in light of how Donald Trump recently came out against it, Reid introduced a relevant clip of President Joe Biden speaking at a South Carolina event over the weekend.

“If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border right now and fix it quickly… And Congress needs to get it done,” Biden said, referring to the deal that Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) has been negotiating with Democrats.

