Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    News

    MSNBC Host Joy Reid Sorry After Being Caught Dropping F-Bomb on Air

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , , , , ,
    MSNBC Host Joy Reid Sorry After Being Caught Dropping F-Bomb on Air

    MSNBC

    MSNBC’s Joy Reid apologized Monday for cursing on a hot mic during her broadcast of The ReidOut—the latest instance of a news anchor making a regrettable choice.

    During a segment on how Republicans are responding to proposed border legislation in light of how Donald Trump recently came out against it, Reid introduced a relevant clip of President Joe Biden speaking at a South Carolina event over the weekend.

    “If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border right now and fix it quickly… And Congress needs to get it done,” Biden said, referring to the deal that Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) has been negotiating with Democrats.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Blinken warns Ukraine’s gains could be reversed without more US aid

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    The Dunkley by-election will be a ‘key test’ for the major parties

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Elite Navy diver Paul de Gelder made headlines around the world when he was attacked by a bull shark in Sydney Harbor in 2009… and you won’t believe what he’s doing now

    Jan 30, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Blinken warns Ukraine’s gains could be reversed without more US aid

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    The Dunkley by-election will be a ‘key test’ for the major parties

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Elite Navy diver Paul de Gelder made headlines around the world when he was attacked by a bull shark in Sydney Harbor in 2009… and you won’t believe what he’s doing now

    Jan 30, 2024
    News

    Seth Meyers: Even Fox News Wants Trump to ‘Shut Up’

    Jan 30, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy