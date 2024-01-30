Seth Meyers: Even Fox News Wants Trump to ‘Shut Up’

NBC

As the 2024 presidential race kicks into high gear, it can often feel like we’re living in a political Groundhog Day. You may simply just want to tell the GOP’s presumptive candidate Donald Trump to “shut up.” And according to Seth Meyers, that seems to be the situation the normally pro-Trump folks at Fox News currently find themselves in.

On Monday, while discussing the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial that just concluded, Meyers shared that the jury had ordered Trump to pay “a stunning $83 million—and even Fox News drew the conclusion that Trump should maybe just stop talking.”

In fact, the words that were used on the network by John Yoo, the former Deputy Assistant Attorney General under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003, were much more direct (and harsh).

