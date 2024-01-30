Tue. Jan 30th, 2024

    The Dunkley by-election will be a ‘key test’ for the major parties

    The Dunkley by-election will be an “important test” for the major parties, according to former Labor minister Stephen Conroy. Residents will head to the polls on Saturday, March 2 to vote in the Dunkley by-election. “The real test will be Michael’s claim that Albo is done because he broke the position on the tax cuts,” Conroy said. “While Central Australians in urgent need of assistance welcome this package.” Mr Conroy said the Liberals will have to decide whether to stick with their “brand value”. This comes after the Albanian government came under fire for changing its position on the third tax cut by reforming the policy.

