Meet the new Supergirl! House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock lands the lead role in a new film and DC boss James Gunn reveals he was “blown away” by her audition.

The new DC Universe led by James Gunn and Peter Safran has added another important piece, with Milly Alcock as the new Supergirl.

Deadline first reported the 23-year-old Australian actress’ casting on Monday, although Gunn, 57, quickly confirmed the news on Instagram.

‘This is exact. “Milly is an incredibly talented young actress and I am incredibly excited for her to be part of the DCU,” said Gunn, who confirmed in September that three existing characters from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) will return to his DC Universe (DCU).

“Yes, I first met her on House of the Dragon, but I was impressed by her various auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl,” he added.

“She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bliquis and Ana Noguiera,” Gunn concluded.

The character will be based on the 2021-2022 eight-issue comic book miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, created by writer Tom King and artist Bliquis Evely.

Ana Nogueira has signed on to write the script for the film adaptation of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will star Alcock.

Alcock ultimately beat out Emilia Jones (Coda) and Meg Donnelly, who had previously voiced Supergirl in animated films like Legion of Superheroes.

There has been talk that while Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be her first big project in the DCU, Alcock is rumored to appear in Superman: Legacy.

Superman: Legacy is the first project under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran, and production is scheduled to begin in March at Trilith Studios in Atlanta.

Warner Bros. has already set a July 11, 2025 release date for Superman: Legacy, starring David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

The cast also includes Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Anthony Carrigan (Rex Mason), Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), María Gabriela de Faria (Angela Spica) and Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher).

While it’s unclear if Alcock’s Supergirl will appear in Superman: Legacy, it was said that she will appear in a DCU project before Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Alcock is best known for playing Rhaenyra Targaryen on HBO’s House of the Dragon, which debuted in 2022.

The character of Supergirl was created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino in 1959, although this version of the character based on King and Evely’s comic is said to be very different from the on-screen iterations fans have seen in the past.

“In our series we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents since he was a baby, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a fragment of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die. and die. Killed in horrific ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth as a child. She’s much tougher; “She’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing,” Gunn said when she announced the first wave of DCU projects in January 2023.

Supergirl has previously been portrayed in a film by Helen Slater in 1984’s Supergirl and Sasha Calle in 2023’s The Flash.

She was played on the small screen by Laura Vandervoort on The CW’s Smallville and later by Melissa Benoist on The CW’s Supergirl.

